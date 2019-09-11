The makeup artist on hand to help on your big day

Makeup artist Tia Bliss has been a vegetarian her whole life and vegan for year, so when she set up her business she was keen to ensure that the products followed the same ethics she applied to her food.

“Since I went vegan, I’ve been slowly transitioning my entire kit to not just cruelty free, but vegan too,” she reveals. “I’m nearly 100 per cent there.

Photographer: Torrisi Photography

“It’s getting easier and easier now to find ethical alternatives.

“Before starting my business it was an absolute must that I only use ethical items.

“And as I have developed I’ve learnt along the way, and am currently trying to continue to learn and implement new things – there’s no Planet B.”

Tia is based close to Haywards Heath, however as a mobile artist she typically travels to the brides in Burgess Hill, Crawley, and nearby areas.

Photographer: Torrisi Photography

She has lived in Sussex for ten years, having been born in London and growing up in Southern Spain.

Tia qualified two years ago in hair and makeup but she admits it is something she has grown up around.

“Wanting to be a makeup artist was down to a combination of my love for all things creative as well as fantastic role models such as my grandfather who was a hairdresser styling in London Fashion week back in the day and my mum who’s a nail technician, all round creative and my cheerleader,” she smiles.

“Coming from a family working in the beauty industry, it was always something I was interested in.

“A few years ago I started doing makeup for friends of friends and family until I decided to start my own business, and really go for it.”

Through Tia Bliss Makeup she provides services for weddings, proms, hen parties or just a night out.

“My signature style has really developed over the last couple of years,” she says.

“My aim is to bring the no-makeup-makeup look into its own.

“I specialise in glowing, flawless makeup, to make a bride feel like the best version of herself on the day.”

The trends she is seeing for the current wedding season is a lot of beach waves and glass-like skin.

“It definitely changes from year to year,” she explains.

“The glowing bronzed look is definitely very popular, along with colours such as golds and bronzes to compliment all eye tones.”

Peak wedding season for many starts in May and ends in September and Tia suggests that brides try and book at least six months to a year in advance to ensure their date is secured.

“You don’t need the stress,” she says.

“I understand that weddings are tricky to plan and I admire all the brides out there battling with multiple suppliers, favours, arrangements, family and more.

“So I wanted to make it a very simple and easy process for a bride to book me. I do have a first come first serve policy on popular dates, and a booking fee is required.

“However, if I’m free, I’m always happy to help.”

Website: www.tiablissmakeup.co.uk

Email: tia@tiablissmakeup.co.uk

Facebook: Tia Bliss Makeup

Instagram: tiabliss_makeup

Pictures: MUA: Tia Bliss Makeup: tiablissmakeup.co.uk

Photographer: Torrisi Photography:

torrisiphotography@gmail.com

Model: Charlotte Farrell:

Instagram lady_lottee

Dress: Fross Wedding Collections:

www.frossweddingcollections.co.uk

Flowers: Chirpee Flowers:

www.chirpee.net

Venue: The Ravenswood Hotel:

www.theravenswood.co.uk



READ MORE

The woman creating flowers that last

Inspiration behind etc Magazine's cover