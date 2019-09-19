These are 35 of the best pubs in West Sussex according to the Good Pub Guide (part 2)

Family-run, Grade II-listed Georgian pub close to the Goodwood Estate, which owns the freehold. There is a public bar with a log fire, plus a comfortable restaurant. Two local SIBA guest beers are usually available.
The inn is on the side of the River Arun, offering a relaxed venue for a quiet drink or meal. A selection of local and national ales are on the bar. Live music'and events take place throughout the year.
This place dates back to the 16th century. It has a large bar area with three separate dining sections and a beer garden. A blackboard by the bar gives tasting notes on the four regularly changing beers, which are mostly from Sussex breweries