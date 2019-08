Many of these properties are on new developments in and around Haywards Heath. To see more properties for sale, visit our property section. To see the properties for sale on Zoopla click here

1. The Wordsworth at Gatesmead Located in Lindfield, this five-bedroom home is on the market for 949,950. It features a luxurious kitchen, separate dining room, living room, study and utility, four sizeable bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a master bedroom, with a private dressing area and stylish en suite. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/49626437 Zoopla https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/49626437 other Buy a Photo

2. Hurstwood Close This five-bed detached home located in a cul de sac was built in 2017 and has never been lived in. It is on the market for 1,250,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52302846 Zoopla https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52302846 other Buy a Photo

3. Sussex Gardens, Lewes Road Built in 2009, this five-bed detached home is on the market for 1,450,000. It offers a high degree of seclusion behind a gated entrance, versatile living spaces, detached double garage and 100ft x 100ft west facing garden. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52343980 Zoopla https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52343980 other Buy a Photo

4. The Austen, Gatesmead This Lindfield five-bed home is on the market for 1,200,000 and is one of a number of properties on this development for sale. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/52329871 Zoopla https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/52329871 other Buy a Photo

