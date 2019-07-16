These are the 20 most delayed airlines operating in the UK

These are the airlines with the longest average delay for departures from UK airports in 2018.

1. Stobart Air 16 minutes average delay for departures from UK airports in 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. easyJet Airline Company 16.1 minutes average delay for departures from UK airports in 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Brussels Airlines 16.1 minutes average delay for departures from UK airports in 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. BMI Regional 16.4 minutes average delay for departures from UK airports in 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more