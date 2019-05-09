These are the slowest and fastest property markets with a BN postcode

Latest data shows that it’s taking an average of just over 16 weeks for properties to sell across the Brighton (BN) postcodes.

Professional house buying firm Property Solvers has revealed that it’s taking an average of 16.23 weeks to sell a property in the Brighton (BN) postcodes. Updated monthly, the local house market insights tool last analysed more than 1,458 property sales across the region between May 2018 and May 2019. The data tracks the moment a property is listed on the UK’s largest property portal Rightmove to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry. Scroll through to see how your postcode performed.

1. BN43 Average sold time was 14 weeks, the average price change was -£9,064 pounds and 36 properties were tracked.

2. BN2 Average sold time was 15 weeks, the average price change was -£15,996 pounds and 114 properties were tracked.

3. BN44 Average sold time was 15 weeks, the average price change was -£18,571 pounds and 7 properties were tracked.

4. BN5 Average sold time was 16 weeks, the average price change was -£8,206 pounds and 7 properties were tracked.

