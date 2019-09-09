These changes to Mid Sussex Council Tax Support Scheme are being proposed

Mid Sussex District Council is consulting on proposed changes to its Council Tax Support Scheme.

Pensioners and those who are unable to work, such as people with disabilities and lone parents with children below school age, are exempt from paying council tax under the scheme.

However, everyone else of working age is required to make some contribution towards their council tax.

Councillor Ruth De Mierre, MSDC cabinet member for customer services, said: “We’re hoping this proposal will make the scheme easier to understand, and to administer, alongside Universal Credit.

“Since June 2018, Mid Sussex has been covered by the roll out of Universal Credit and this means changes to the way we calculate support levels for those people who are helped by our scheme.

“We’re proposing to introduce an income banded scheme for all working age applicants to ensure that weekly variations in income don’t lead to frequent changes in the amount of help claimants receive through the Council Tax Support Scheme.

The Council Tax Support Scheme offers a discount that helps low income households of working age to pay their council tax.

There are currently about 3,200 people of working age in Mid Sussex who are eligible for a council tax reduction under the scheme.

The council is now required to make changes which will bring the Council Tax Support Scheme into line with the Government’s Universal Credit benefits.

The scheme consultation will run from Friday, September 6, until Friday, November 1, and online consultation forms are available at www.midsussex.gov.uk/consultation.

For people without internet access at home, paper copies and computers are available for the public to use at the council’s offices at Oaklands, Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath.

For more information telephone 01444 477264 or email cts- consultation@midsussex.gov.uk

