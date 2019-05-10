Tuck into tender chicken fillets and French fries

Appealing to all ages in the family at mealtimes can sometimes be tough. Not when you use this succulent chicken recipe says David Woods, executive head chef of Sofitel London Gatwick.

Sometimes the simpler things in life are the best.

David Woods

Take tender marinated chicken fillets, serve with French fries, and you’ve scored a huge hit without barely breaking a sweat in the kitchen. Adults and kids will love this buttermilk chicken snitzel. It’s one of 17 new dishes on our Urban Café menu, served with creamed sweetcorn, and I predict it will become a top seller with all age-appeal.

If you haven’t used buttermilk before then now’s the time to start. Make it your secret weapon to tenderise meat, mixing it with different spices for chicken, pork or beef. It only takes a few minutes to prepare these fillets for their overnight soak, then another few minutes to cook them. It’s the ultimate half time food if you have mates round to watch the FA Cup final, and perfect for feeding the kids and their friends this coming half term.

The Urban Café serves food all day, cooked in the same kitchens as the two-AA rosette La Brasserie restaurant. No need to book. Follow us on Twitter or ‘like’ is on Facebook. Share your recipes with us on Instagram by tagging @SofitelLondonGA.

Buttermilk fried chicken snitzel

Serves 8

4 large chicken breast fillets

150ml buttermilk

100g plain flour

1 dessertspoon Cajun spice seasoning

1tp ground white pepper

1tsp garlic powder

1tsp salt

Oil for frying

Method

First, cut each chicken breast horizontally so that you have eight thinner fillets.

To do this, put the chicken on a chopping board and, with your hand flat on top of it, use a knife to slice through the breast horizontally.

Mix the Cajun spice with the ground white pepper, garlic powder and salt. Stir a quarter of this mix into the buttermilk. Place the chicken fillets into a resealable bag with the spiced buttermilk and massage the breasts through the bag. Leave in the fridge to marinate overnight.

When you are ready to cook, stir the remaining spices into the flour.

Wipe off any excess buttermilk from the fillets and dip into the flour. Shake off any excess. Deep fry at 170oC for about three minutes or until the core temperature reaches above 75oc and the fillets are golden brown. Or you can shallow fry for five minutes each side. Serve with salad and fries.

Chef’s tip

Marinade chunks of chicken breast overnight in the buttermilk and spices then pop onto wooden kebab skewers and you are ready to barbecue.