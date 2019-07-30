Wakehurst's woodlands come alive for Wild Wood weekend

Wakehurst’s wonderful woodlands come alive this July with fun activities for all the family.

Running on July 27 and 28, activities will delight all ages as Wakehurst celebrates the traditions, ecology, folklore and beauty of their native woodlands. Visitors can immerse themselves in the magic of the woods as they move through different zones that lead from Bethlehem Wood to Pearcelands Wood and Coates Wood. Young adventurers will love the thrill of learning to climb a tree with qualified instructors explaining how to use ropes and carabiners, and an array of woodland practitioners will be showcasing their skills with some of their products available to buy. For more information, click here.

