When Mrs McClusky from Grange Hill enjoyed the fayre

Many of the children of 1990 knew Gwyneth Powell as headteacher Mrs McCluskey, from the TV series Grange Hill.

At the Burgess Hill Lions fayre, in St John’s Park, she was simply another smiling face enjoying the day.

Springer spaniel Jacko received a welcome squirt of water from his owner Carol Collett

The Burgess Hill Marching Youth Band helped to drum up support for the fayre as they marched through the town centre. Then two of the band, Paul Simpson and Mark Ranger, showed ‘Mrs McClusky’ how loud they could play – a move that would have landed them in detention at Grange Hill!

Among the entertainers at the fayre were baton twirlers the Sussex Supremes, the Apollo Majorettes and the Burgess Hill Kynshindo Judo Club.

It was rather a hot day and care was taken to keep the four-legged members of the Haywards Heath and District Canine Society cool. Among them was a Springer spaniel called Jacko, who looked very relieved when his human, Carol Collett gave him a squirt from a bottle of water. One furry friend who was probably desperate for a cooling drink – and was lucky enough to be able to remove his fluffy head to do so – was airport mascot Gary Gatwick.

Around £3,000 was raised for various charities, with the Lions putting £1,000 towards a holiday for disabled children.

Bearing up under the heat in 1990 was Gary Gatwick, who is pictured at the Burgess Hill Lions fayre with Elaine Redway, Gillian Kent and Suzanne Kent