Why not focus on the Triangle Leisure Centre and have all the ideas incorporated in one place?

Regarding your report ‘Council reveals gym plans after £5million retail purchase deal’ (Middy, May 30).

It may seem a good idea but why cannot the Mid Sussex Council put their thoughts together on all these ideas and have it all at the Triangle Leisure Centre, after all there has been a lot of money spent lately updating the centre.

At the same time, if the facilities were all in the same area, perhaps the people of Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and surrounding areas could ask the council to get the bus service restored to the Triangle Leisure Centre so people could use the facilities.

I am surprised the council have not done anything about the bus service seeing that they want people to use it and get more revenue in.

PJ Benham

Dale Avenue

Keymer