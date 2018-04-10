£1,000 arts bursary up for grabs in Lindfield

A £1,000 arts bursary is up for grabs in Lindfield and the immediate surrounding areas.

The bursary is on offer to anyone from aged seven to 100.

It is being offered by Lindfield Arts Festival organisers who have secured high-profile judges to award the bursary.

The judges are presenter Katie Derham, known for her performances on Strictly Come Dancing and her presentation of the Proms, documentary film director Nick Broomfield, founder of Lindfield Arts Festival and contemporary artist Leesa Le May and theatre writer, director and producer Robin Belfield.

They will be looking for the applicant that demonstrates a desire to start or continue an arts discipline.

Lynn Tulip, co-project manager of the festival, said: “We are thrilled to have such high-profile judges on board to award this bursary.

“Their skills and experience, combined with their love of the village will be invaluable to the scheme.

“The bursary is a wonderful way to give something back to the community. We are so looking forward to seeing the applications and meeting the winner.”

Mr Broomfield added: “This is a great idea and a wonderful opportunity for the village.”

The festival has announced more highlights of its September programme.

For information on these and on how to apply for the bursary visit www.lindfieldartsfestival.com or email enquiries@lindfieldartsfestival.com