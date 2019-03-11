10-year-old Horsham girl wins top honours at Crufts

A Horsham girl has defied diabetes to win top honours at Crufts with her furry friend.

Yvie Thompson, ten, and her dog Bella, three, came first in agility dog of the year, having won the qualifying class in 2018.

Despite being diagnosed with type one diabetes last year, Yvie, who goes to Leechpole Primary School, has continued to train hard with her canine chum.

However Bella has overcome challenges of her own. The plucky pooch broke her elbow when she was 13 weeks old, leaving her with pins and screws in her leg.

Chloe Thompson, Yvie’s mum, said: “To actually get to Crufts was something that Yvie has dreamt about and is over the moon that they got there!

“This year has been quite a difficult year but Bella has been good for her to keep active!

“All set now to hopefully get there again next year!”

The win in the YKC ring, on Thursday March 7, qualified the dynamic duo for the final in the main arena.

Yvie and Bella, who first competed last year, came tenth out of 16.

The furry friends also competed on Saturday in the YKC jumping category, clinching second place.

The team train in Cowfold with Jen Paws and in Washington with Epic Agility.