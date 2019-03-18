£110,000 allocated to Mid Sussex charities, groups and projects

Mid Sussex District Council is supporting local charities, voluntary groups and community projects by awarding over £110,000 in grant funding.

The Mid Sussex District Council Cabinet Grants Panel agreed to give a total of £111,193 to 16 successful applicants.

Funds have been granted to Mid Sussex charities, groups and community projects

The charity Branch Line has been awarded £50,867 towards the cost of a new learning centre next to the miniature railway at Beech Hurst Gardens, Haywards Heath.

4Sight Vision Support has been granted £4,803 to support the valuable services they provide for visually impaired people in Mid Sussex, helping them to live more independently and gain confidence.

West Sussex Mediation Service (WSMS) has been granted £3,000 to help resolve local conflicts, from neighbour disputes to noise nuisance and property boundary issues.

Councillor Norman Webster, district council cabinet member for community, said: “These grants will allow local groups to continue their great work in the community and eliminate some of the financial barriers that prevent them from providing more services and supporting more people.”

READ MORE: Haywards Heath cat fostering service for domestic abuse victims receives funding boost

Bus and car involved in collision in Haywards Heath