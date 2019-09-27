19-year-old seriously injured in Mid Sussex collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Mid Sussex.

A 19-year-old local man suffered serious injuries in the collision, police said, which happened in Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill, at around 6.25pm on Friday, September 20.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition, police confirmed.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "We would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, obtained dash cam footage or may have seen either vehicle involved prior to the incident.

"If you have any information please report via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting 1191 of 20/09.