25-year-old stabbed in 'vicious' and 'unprovoked' attack in Horsham

A 25-year-old man sustained serious injuries, including three stab wounds, in what police said appeared to be an unprovoked attack in Horsham town centre last night.

A 25-year-old man was walking home along East Street in Horsham town centre at about 1.05am this morning (Sunday, February 18), police said.

East Street in Horsham town centre was cordoned off after the incident this morning

At the junction with Park Way, outside the Cycle Room cycle shop, he was subjected to what appears to be an unprovoked attack by three men who were all in light coloured hooded tops or jackets, a police spokesman said.

Police said the victim sustained serious injuries including three stab wounds, two to his body and one to an arm, and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he underwent surgery.

He is in a serious but not life threatening condition, the spokesman confirmed.



Nothing was stolen during the attack, police said.



Detective Constable Sue MacCallum-Stewart said; "The victim is fortunate that the injuries were not even more serious, and the motive for this vicious attack is not known at present.



"If you were in the town centre around that time and saw anything, or if you have any other information, please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 84 of 18/02.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."



There is not currently believed to be any connection between this incident and another at around the same time in Rushams Road, Horsham, police said.