£445,000 Burgess Hill water main project – find out more at drop-in

People living in Burgess Hill are invited to a drop-in session to meet the South East Water project team planning a £445,000 replacement water main for the Southway, Weald Road and Cromwell Road areas of the town.

The drop-in, on April 2, is being held at Southway Junior School.

The work forms part of the £424million South East Water investment programme between 2015 and 2020.

Parents of children at the school are invited to attend from 3.30pm with the drop-in opening to the general public at 4pm and running until 7pm.

A spokesman said: “Engineering work on the 800-metre scheme gets underway on May 13, with the three-phase programme expected to take until the end of November to complete.

“Road, cycleway and footpath closures will be in place as work starts near Burgess Hill Rugby Club and then progresses through the summer along Southway and Weald Road.

“The final phase will take place in the autumn along Cromwell Road from its junctions with Fairfield Road and London Road.”

For more information, visit corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/southway

