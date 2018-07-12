A dream comes true for Seaford mother as first book is published

A mother-of-two from Seaford is launching her debut teen novel at Waterstones this summer.

Lindsay Galvin, a science teacher at Hurstpierpoint College, took just six weeks to write the first draft of The Secret Deep, although the idea for the story had been on her mind since 2012.

SUS-181007-140405001

After having her two children, Edward, 11 and Oscar, nine, Ms Galvin decided to over come her lack of confidence and start writing.

Ms Galvin said: “Although I did a degree in English literacy, I didn’t really have very much confidence when it came to creative writing.”

After some encouragement from her brother Ms Galvin decided to start writing down her story idea.

The 41-year-old debut author said: “Once I started writing the story I got such a buzz, and just carried on.

“I wanted to get this story out of my head and just see where it went from there.

“I kept it a secret for a long time, until I got my book deal.”

After hearing Ms Galvin’s news the librarian at Hurstpierpoint College ordered several copies of the book to stock in the library.

“I told the children during the whole school assembly, and you could hear a pin drop,” she said.

The author said her children are very proud and excited now they can see the book.

“Edward asked if he could have a copy for every child in his class!

“I had to say no, but I am going into his school to meet the children next week instead,” added Ms Galvin.

The Secret Deep is an original teen thriller split between a tropical island and a secret underwater world.

The book introduces science fiction to a new readership.

A publicist for Chicken House, Ms Galvin’s publisher, said: “It’s a clean teen novel that achieves a wonderful balance between being a mystery adventure as well as dealing with important issues.

“In this debut novel Lindsay has successfully managed to use her knowledge as a science teacher to add another layer to this gripping novel and create a story that will introduce readers to the world of Sci-fi in a more accessible way.”

The Secret Deep follows Aster and her younger sister Poppy as they deal with the death of their mother.

The girls have to move from England to New Zealand to live with their aunt, a researcher studying new treatments for cancer.

On arrival at their new remote home, they soon realise all is not as it seems as they are dragged into a story of survival.

The book launch is at 7.30pm on Thursday, August 2, at Waterstones Brighton.

Lindsay Galvin can be contacted on twitter @lindsaygalvin.