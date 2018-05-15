A week full of recovery for carers

The Koorana Centre is holding it’s popular Carers’ Day on Wednesday, June 13 from 10am until 2pm at the Town Hall in Haywards Heath.

“This event provides carers with a wonderful opportunity to enjoy some much needed time for themselves,” said head of the Koorana Centre, Gabrielle Anya Rafello.

“Our team of therapists is looking forward to providing treatments, which will help the participants to feel relaxed and uplifted, during National Carers’ Week.”

Carers can see further details and make bookings via www.thekooranacentre.com or email info@thekooranacentre.com