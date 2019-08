A main road has been closed this evening (Sunday, August 18) following a collision.

The southbound A23 between Bolney and Hickstead was shut before the junction with the A2300 by police due to the accident.

According to reports the collision involved an HGV lorry and car.

The air ambulance was despatched to the scene, as well as other emergency services.

The road was then closed in both directions.

It is expected that the road will remain shut for a few hours.

More as we get it.