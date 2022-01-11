A23 crash: all southbound lanes blocked at Bolney
All southbound lanes are blocked on the A23 at Bolney, following a crash this afternoon (Tuesday, January 11), police have said.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:48 pm
Sussex Roads Police announced on Twitter at 3.25pm that they are attending the scene of the collision.
“Traffic is being diverted via the Bolney off-slip and back on again from the roundabout, but is still slow moving,” said a Sussex Roads Police spokesperson.
AA Traffic News is also reporting that traffic is moving slowly.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.