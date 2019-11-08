A27 closures planned for the weekend

The following sections of the A27 will be closed for the next two nights from 8pm to 6am (November 8 and 9):

• The eastbound carriageway between the A283 at the Shoreham Cloverleaf roundabout and the A2038 at Hove.

• The westbound carriageway between the A2038 at Hove and the A293 at Hangleton.

• The westbound carriageway between the A270 at Falmer and the A23 junction.

The overnight road closures are planned to be repeated next weekend (November 15 and 16).