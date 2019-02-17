A272: Two suffer serious injuries in head-on collision at Ansty

Two people are being treated in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a head-on collision in Ansty.

The collision happened on the A272 at Ansty yesterday afternoon (February 16). Here is how we broke the news: Accident closes A272 both ways at Ansty

The collision happened on the A272 at Ansty. Picture: Google Street View

The road was closed off for several hours while police dealt with the serious incident. Read more here: A272: Police confirm accident at Ansty is ‘serious’

A Sussex Police spokesman said today: “At approximately 3.10pm, there was a two-vehicle serious injury collision, which happened on the A272 at Ansty, towards Cuckfield.

“A black Ford Focus being driven by a local male collided with a silver Ford Focus travelling in the opposite direction.

“Two occupants in the silver Ford Focus sustained serious injuries and are being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

“Police are appaling for any drivers that may have dash-cam footage of the incident or of either vehicles being driven prior to the collision.

“Police would like to thank all drivers for their patience while police investigated the incident.”