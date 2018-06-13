Abi ‘blown away’ by community rallying to find Patchy

A Burgess Hill mum-to-be has thanked the community who has rallied to help find her missing dog Patchy.

Abi Hammond, 20, lives with her mum and step-dad in Woodland Avenue, Burgess Hill.

Abi Hammond

She told the Middy that she was ‘blown away’ by the amount of people who have chipped in to help her.

Her dog Patchy, a black and white border collie, has been missing since May 27.

She said: “It has been a shock to all of us, we are all upset and devastated but we are still hopeful in finding him and are trying to think positive.

“We have had Patchy since he was born, we had his mum who passed away last year and we still have his dad at home.

It has really touched my heart to know that we have so many nice people in the community who are taking the time to look for Patchy. Abi Hammond

“He managed to make a hole in our back garden fence, which he has never done before. It is not like him to do this.

“It has really touched my heart to know that we have so many nice people in the community who are taking the time to look for Patchy.

“We are blown away by the amount of people who have rallied to help us – it is unbelievable.

“We have also been taking advice from people too – we have a dog tracker in Burgess Hill who is helping us.”

Abi created Facebook group #getpatchyhome to help with her search which now has more than 1,000 members.

She said: “We have been looking everywhere, all over Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Wivelsfield and Ditchling Common.

“Someone told us they saw a black and white collie at Wivelsfield railway station on the same day he went missing so we started looking there first.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped us.

“If there is any one who has information for us they can contact us on the Facebook page, or they can call me on 07799770591 or my step dad Ad Spooner on 07562064274.”