‘Absolutely heartbreaking’...Reaction as country club devastated by blaze

The public have spoken of their shock and devastation as a blaze ripped through a popular country club yesterday evening.

More than ten fire engines rushed to Cottesmore Hotel Golf & Country Club, in Pease Pottage, after a fire broke out in a large building just after 5pm.

Crews were met with a ‘significant’ blaze which damaged half of the building as it raged throughout the evening.

Since the fire there has been an outcry of support on social media for the popular business.

On Twitter The Ravenswood Hotel, in East Grinstead, said: “Absolutely heartbreaking news about the beautiful Cottesmore Hotel Golf and Country Club.”

#Hellomynameis Karen said: “Thinking of everyone associated with @CottesmoreGcc #cottesmore following the fire. Totally devastated to see the videos of how bad it was. Now one of the courses is #phoenix so here’s hoping it can rise again.”

Paddy Byrne said: “All our friends at Cottesmore in our thoughts at this very difficult time.”

The Sussex County Ladies Golf Association said: “So sorry to hear the news that Cottesmore Golf Club has seen half it’s clubhouse burn down.”

Colin Masters said: “Very sad to see the news from Cottesmore GC. Many fond memories from the clubhouse. Glad to hear there were no casualties and people are safe. Fingers crossed for a quick recovery for the club.”

Catherine Oliver added: “Absolutely shocked by the fire at Cottesmore Golf Club. Used to drive past this on my Driving Lessons. Hope that everyone is OK.”

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and crews remain at the scene investigating.

