Accident blocks A23 near Gatwick Airport

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident on the A23 near Gatwick Airport.

The A23 Airport Way is blocked southbound due to the accident, which happened between the North Terminal and South Terminal, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The spokesman said crews were alerted by the police to the accident. He said the incident had been handed over to Gatwick Airport Fire & Rescue Service.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed officers were dealing with the incident. She said one vehicle had gone into the central reservation.

The accident is affecting traffic travelling towards the Hilton London Gatwick Airport.