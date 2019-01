Police are at the scene of an accident in Balcombe.

The B2110 High Street is partially blocked both ways due to the accident at Handcross Road, according to traffic reports.

Police are at the scene

Reports say police are on scene directing traffic past the scene of the accident.

READ MORE: Heartbroken Hassocks pet centre owner reacts to stolen vehicle discovery

Stolen Hassocks pet centre vehicle involved in police pursuit in Hove