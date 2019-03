An accident in Lindfield partly blocked a road both ways earlier this afternoon (March 6).

Traffic reports said the b2111 was partly blocked both ways due to the accident, which happened in East Mascalls Road.

The vehicle involved in the accident has been recovered, reports say.

The road has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

