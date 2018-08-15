Age UK centre in Burgess Hill saved from closure but call goes out for support

Age UK’s Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill has been saved from closing until 2020 leaving staff and members ‘over the moon’.

The centre has had its lease extended until 2020. It comes after the charity announced it was closing the centre in March this year due to the location, which was ‘not central enough’ and a ‘struggle to attract new members’.

Staff and members are over the moon at the lease extension for the Cherry Tree Centre. Picture: Steve Robards

Many residents at the centre put up a fight against the decision, forcing the charity to reconsider. It agreed a deal with Mid Sussex District Council and West Sussex County Council to keep it open.

The news has since been met with joy, however staff at the centre now desperately need funds to help pay for a repair bill to keep the centre running.

Cheryl Denford, interim manager, told the Middy: “We need help. One of the biggest problems we have here is it is an old building that needs repairs.

“There are things that break, the boiler has just gone in the toilet. It is things like that. The roof also needs repairing.

“The district council gave us six months rent free which really helped us out, it was a kickstart for us. But going forward, we don’t have enough funding and grants to keep the building running. We need to get more members in too.”

Cheryl said when staff and members found out about the lease being extended they were ‘over the moon’.

After the news, she and Gary Hardley, head of community activities for Age UK West Sussex, were invited to the Burgess Hill District Lions August dinner meeting at the Hickstead Hotel.

The pair gave an update on what they are trying to achieve at the centre and what their aim is for the future.

People are invited to a fundraising evening at the centre on September 21.

The centre is also holding a Silver Sunday event on October 7.

For more information about the events, please email cheryl.denford@ageukwestsussex.org.uk.

READ MORE: No one injured in car fire on M23 near Handcross



Mum’s shock as daughter, 9, finds pornography on phone bought from Burgess Hill shop

Council responds to ‘shocking’ fly-tipping incident in Haywards Heath