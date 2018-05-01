Airport expansion leads to massive jobs boost

A massive recruitment drive has been launched to fill 1,200 jobs at Gatwick following the airport’s continued expansion.

More than 800 jobs are available at the airport’s shops and restaurants and a further 400 are on offer within the airport’s servicing teams, including at check-in desks and with luggage handling crews.

The job vacancies have been announced as the airport gears up for its busiest summer on record.

Jobs are available at WHSmith, JD Wetherspoon, Boots, Fat Face, Starbucks and Monsoon, as well as with ground handling agents DHL, Menzies, Airline Services, dnata and Swissport.

Gatwick Airport generates around £5.3bn and supports more than 85,000 jobs at a national level. Gatwick is also a major economic driver for the South East region, generating around 24,000 on-airport jobs and a further 12,000 jobs through related activities.

Gatwick Airport’s head of retail Rachel Bulford said: “It’s great to see, once again, so many job opportunities opening up throughout our retail and restaurant offering at the airport. These roles will help to ensure we provide excellent service in all our outlets as passenger numbers increase over the busy summer period.

“A large proportion of our staff are based in the surrounding counties, making Gatwick one of the largest economic drivers for the South East region.”

DHL’s vice president of operations Spencer Conday said: “We are pleased to be working with Gatwick Airport on our strategy for 2018 recruitment. By combining our efforts we hope to attract the best talent for a number of exciting jobs and career opportunities at the airport and ensure customers continue to receive great service.”

Gatwick will be among 30 other employers based at the airport attending a job fair at East Surrey College Job Fair on May 23.

For information on the latest vacancies and where to apply, visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/careers/apply-for-a-job/all-airport-jobs/