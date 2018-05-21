Alzheimer’s Society in Mid Sussex unites against dementia

The Alzheimer’s Society in Mid Sussex is encouraging residents to take action and unite against dementia during Dementia Action Week this week.

Throughout the week, charity staff and volunteers will be at events around Mid Sussex to encourage people to take actions, big or small, to improve the everyday lives of people affected by dementia.

A dementia awareness drop-in event was held today at Hurstpierpoint Libary for people to learn more about dementia and the services available locally.

Representatives from the Alzheimer’s Society will also be at Sainsbury’s stores in Horsham, Chichester, East Grinstead, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Rustington, Crawley West Green and Crawley Town Centre on Wednesday, between 12noon and 2.30pm.

This year’s Dementia Action Week theme is community change.

From continuing to invite people with dementia out, to making sure you listen and include them in conversations, people with dementia and carers have shared actions with us that will make a difference – helping them to feel included in their communities and able to live the lives they want.

Elisa Vaughan, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Sussex, said: “We’re calling on people in Mid Sussex to take action at our events this Dementia Action Week. In the UK, one person develops dementia every three minutes and almost everyone knows someone whose life has been affected. Yet too many people face the condition alone without adequate support.

“People with dementia and carers have shared actions with us that will make a difference, from ‘invite me out, friends still mean the world to me’ to ‘take time to listen, I can still teach you a thing or two.’

“So join us throughout the week to take action and unite against dementia and help people affected to feel included in their community and able to live the life they want.”