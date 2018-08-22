‘Amazing’ Helen contributes to Haywards Heath poppy project

Helen Sawkins is pictured with poppies she has contributed to a project in Haywards Heath.

The project is to have a river of 10,000 poppies from The Orchards to Muster Green in Haywards Heath by September, to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Organiser Sylvia Harris, vice chairman of Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, said Helen has been ‘amazing’.

She added: “We are getting closer, 1,800 poppies are now needed, so fingers crossed.”

People are invited to make poppies at workshops on Tuesday.

There will be a workshop at Sussex Crafts in South Road from 10am -12am and a workshop at The Orchards from 1pm-5pm.

People who would like to attend can email riverofpoppies18@gmail.com or call 01444 617084.

