Ambulance crew ‘shaken’ after collision in Ditchling

The ambulance crew involved in a collision in Ditchling last night were ‘shaken’ after it happened.

They were responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision, which happened at 7pm in Common Road on the B2112.

Read our original story here: Collision involving vehicle and ambulance in Ditchling

Fortunately they escaped any significant injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesman said: “Crews were called just before 7pm to Common Lane on the B2112 near Ditchling. One of our ambulances was involved in a collision with a car.

“The ambulance was responding to a call at the time. The driver of the car, a female, was assessed and treated before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

“In addition to the ambulance involved, one ambulance and a paramedic car attended the scene.

“The ambulance crew were obviously shaken but escaped any signifcant injuries and did not require hospital treatment.”

