Ambulance service manager joins Burgess Hill Lions for dinner

Members of Burgess Hill District Lions Club met on Monday (February 5), at the Hickstead Hotel for their monthly dinner meeting.

They were joined at the hotel in Job’s Lane, Bolney, Hickstead, by Tim Fellows, operating unit manager for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), who was a invited by the Lions club to speak at the event.

Lion Tony Parris, secretary for Burgess Hill District Lions Club, said: “Tim gave an excellent presentation bringing club members up to date with what is happening now and in the near future.

“In his presentation he highlighted the value of the work that Lions clubs do throughout the South East.”

Lion president John Carter is pictured presenting a club bannerette and book of the Burgess Hill District Lions Club’s history over the past 60 years, next to Mr Fellows.

Burgess Hill District Lions Club is part of the Multiple District 105 that covers Great Britain and all of Ireland.

To find out more about the club, visit www.bhdlions.co.uk