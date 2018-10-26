Ancient tree in Crawley 'hacked with chainsaw to retrieve drone'

An ancient tree in Crawley has allegedly been hacked with a chainsaw to retrieve a drone.

Sussex Police tweeted yesterday about the incident.

They said: "We are investigating a report that an ancient tree in Tilgate Forest in #Crawley was badly damaged by someone using a chain saw to free a trapped drone.

"We would like a chat with this man in connection with our investigation. Please RT or get in touch with us if you can help."

The tweet has since been retweeted more than 130 times.

Crawley Borough Council was among them. Their tweet said: "Contact the police if you have information. We don't normally allow the use of, or over flying by, drones in our parks, green spaces and other council-owned land for recreational or commercial purposes. No permission was given."