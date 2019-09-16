Another defibrillator installed in Burgess Hill thanks to the Lions

A defibrillator has been installed at the Sidney West Centre in Burgess Hill thanks to a donation from Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

It is the 36th device the Lions have installed at community venues and public spaces in the town.

Chris Thomas-Atkin, chairman of the Sidney West Centre Charity, which manages the building, said: “The trustees are grateful to the Lions Club for their kind donation towards the defibrillator at the community centre, and congratulate them on having initiated and helped fund so many others within our local communities.

“It will be reassuring to the many residents, and the sports clubs, who use the Sidney West Centre, that this facility is available.”

John Rankin, president of Burgess Hill District Lions Club, said: “The Sidney West defibrillator is the 36th we have installed in the Burgess Hill area. We are pleased to be working with the local community to install these lifesaving pieces of equipment i public spaces.”

