‘Another fantastic event’ for young carers in Burgess Hill

Young carers in Burgess Hill were treated to a funfilled afternoon in the town.

More than 30 young carers, aged six to 11, attended the event at Fairfield Community Centre, the home of Burgess Hill Youth.

A young carer after making cakes at the event. Picture: Steve Robards

The event was organised by Burgess Hill Youth and Burgess Hill Town Council with support from Crossroads Care South Central.

Jackie Cooper, chairman of Burgess Hill Youth, said: “This was another fantastic event that provided such a wide range of activities for the young carers to experience, everything from making slime to getting up close and personal with reptiles.

“For each event we reach new young carers and Burgess Hill Youth is proud to be involved with these fun events.

“A big thank you to all the volunteers that have supported us today.”

Picture: Steve Robards

Young carers are children and young people who help look after a member of the family who is sick, disabled or has mental health problems, or is misusing drugs or alcohol.

They may have direct caring responsibilities or may be someone whose life is affected as a result of living with someone who has these conditions.

With so many adult responsibilities, young carers often miss out on opportunities that other children have to play and learn.

The fun afternoon provided an opportunity for the young carers to have fun and try out a range of activities including mini beast handling, cake decorating, art and crafts, tennis coaching and much more.

Lunch was generously provided by the Mustard Seed Café at St Edwards Church.

For information about future activities contact Jennifer O’Grady on 01444 238207 or email Jennifer@burgesshill.gov.uk.

Pick up next week’s Middy, out Thursday, June 7, to see more pictures of the event.