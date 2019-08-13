Another Mid Sussex town celebrates Green Flag award status

A prestigious Green Flag will fly in all three Mid Sussex towns for the very first time.

It comes after East Court and Ashplats Wood in East Grinstead were awarded Green Flag Award status.

The park now joins St John’s Park in Burgess Hill and Beech Hurst Gardens in Haywards Heath in being recognised as one of the best green spaces in the world.

Councillor John Belsey, cabinet member for environment and service delivery, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for East Court and Ashplats Wood for the very first time.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and these awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining East Court and Ashplats Wood, Beech Hurst Gardens and St Johns Park to such a high standard.”

St John’s Park in Burgess Hill sits alongside an old Roman Road and is just a short walk from the town centre.

It is a vibrant green space, providing a home to a cricket club and includes a large skate ramp area, children’s playground and tennis courts.

Situated on the western edge of Haywards Heath, Beech Hurst is a six-hectare garden with stunning views of the South Downs and some spectacular flora and fauna.

The gardens boast a wide range of community and sports facilities, including lawn green bowling, petanque, croquet, a children’s play area and a miniature railway.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 International winners.

“Each flag honours thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”

The three parks are among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces and 131 in thirteen other countries around the world, to receive a Green Flag Award this year, the district council said.

The international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

The Green Flag Awards Scheme is run by the charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, in partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful, Keep Wales Tidy and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.