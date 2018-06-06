‘Another successful Burgess Hill Bike Ride’ as 400 riders take part

The 26th Burgess Hill Bike Ride was held on Sunday and what a great day it was!

The sun shone and about 400 riders turned out and took part.

Pictue: Derek Martin Photography

Burgess Hill Radio was there at the start to help organise the ride and kept everyone in a good frame of mind.

Both Burgess Hill Fat Bellies and the Nomads cycling clubs turned out in force to make it a great day.

For the first time we also had a tricycle from Cycling Without Age which carried two passengers on the ten-mile route and gave many people rides round the car park at Burgess Hill Academy.

Teams from Steve Willis Training and Sigma Partners also took part amongst many others.

The Burgess Bike Ride committee was pleased to hear so many complimentary comments about the ride, especially the signage and marshalling.

The main beneficiary this year was Chailey Heritage Foundation’s D.R.E.A.M. Centre – a state-of-the-art activity centre which is to provide facilties where children and young people with complex disabilities can take part in sports and drama, as well as hold performances for their family and friends.

The bike ride is organised by the Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club.

Other beneficiaries of the bike ride are local charitable projects supported by the organisers.

There were three bike ride routes on offer, starting and finishing at Burgess Hill Academy – ten miles, 25 miles and 40 miles.

As always, water stops and comfort breaks were available, including snack bars and bananas, at Sussex Prairie Gardens, Ditchling Village School and Chailey Village Hall.

Sigma Partners sponsored the t-shirts again this year and these were free to advance entrants.

Many local firms, as usual, kindly provided water, chocolate bars and bananas for the riders and a ‘bike doctor’ service and we give our thanks to all of those.

Sponsor forms and on-line sponsor facilities via ‘My Donate’ were available for entrants.

It will take time to get in all of the sponsorship money and associated Gift Aid but it looks like another successful Burgess Hill Bike Ride.

Many thanks to all those who took part.

Thanks must also go to the efforts of more than sixty volunteers who marshalled the bike ride, registered the entrants, manned the water stops and looked after the whole event.

Further information can be found on the bike ride website: www.burgesshillbikeride.co.uk.

Pick up this week’s Middy (out tomorrow) for a four-page souvenir pullout.