Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a barn in Lindfield.

The burglary happened sometime between 1pm and 3.30pm on January 24.

A yellow Suzuki LT80 quad bike worth £2,000, two chainsaws worth £600 and a Stihl strimmer worth £300 were stolen, said police.

The barn was entered by destroying the heavy-duty padlock.

Anyone with information should contact police online here or by ringing 101 quoting serial 1406 of 24/01.