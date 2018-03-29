Appeal for members of Burgess Hill Boys’ Brigade to help with investigation

Police are looking to trace anyone who may have been involved with the Boys’ Brigade in Burgess Hill in the early to mid-1970s.

While investigating allegations of sexual offences at Hassocks Windmills Primary school in the 70s, officers believe anyone who was a member of the 2nd Burgess Hill Boys’ Brigade at the Methodist church in London Road between April 1970 and September 1975 could also help.

Detective Constable Martin Alchin-Gadd of the Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "We are keen to trace anyone who went to this Boys' Brigade group in Burgess Hill Scouts during mid-1970s.

“We have also made some enquiries around the groups in Burgess Hill during the 1970s but these have now been ruled out.”

No arrests have been made at this stage, police confirmed.

The allegations date back 40 years and are not connected to anyone currently volunteering with the Boys’ Brigade movement.

Call Sussex Police on 101 quoting 1504 of 21/2/17.