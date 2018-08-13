Appeal to raise money for military and equine charities

An appeal has been launched to raise money for military and equine charities, including The Household Cavalry Foundation.

The organisers, The War Horse Memorial team, have designated August 23, as National Purple Poppy Day, and are urging people across the UK to follow the lead of Zara Tindall, the British equestrian and Olympian, and The Queen’s granddaughter to wear the emblem.

Picture: Tracey Keogh

Susan Osborne, co-founder of the War Horse Memorial, lives in Cuckfield.

She said: “The purple poppy was used in the past to signify the contribution made by animals in war, particularly horses.

“We have reintroduced the emblem but as this is the first year of the appeal we are limited to what we can do.

“Even so we have individuals and groups across the country who have taken the pin badges and are selling them to raise money for equine and military charities.

“Next year we hope to grow the appeal so there will be wider distribution.”

On June 8, the team unveiled Poppy, the national war horse memorial in Ascot, with the help of Brownies, Guides and the Chelsea Pensioners.

A million purple poppy petals fell from the skies over Windsor Castle to launch the appeal and to recognise the service and sacrifice of horses, mules and donkeys in the First World War.

Ms Osborne said it was always the intention that Poppy would be used as a focal point for good causes.

For more information about the appeal, visit: www.thewarhorsememorial.org.

