Application for 165 new Hassocks homes to be considered

Full planning permission is being sought for 165 homes to be built in London Road, Hassocks.

The application, which is yet to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee, includes landscaping, car parking, associated drainage and access works.

It follows the grant of outline planning permission at the site in June last year for up to 130 homes and a new golf driving range and clubhouse (reference DM/16/1775).

This included minor landscaping works required to deliver the rearrangement of the current 18-hole golf course into a nine-hole golf course.

This latest application, which has been submitted by Bellway Homes, is for the delivery of the residential element of these proposals.

For more information, search the Mid Sussex Planning Register under reference DM/18/2616.

