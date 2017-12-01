Application to turn pub into Miller and Carter steakhouse

A planning application has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council by the owners of The Sergison Arms in Haywards Heath to turn it into a Miller and Carter steakhouse.

The pub and restaurant in Butler’s Green Road has applied for new signage to coincide with the refurbishment.

Owners Mitchell and Butler say their mission is ‘to be the benchmark in bar, carvery and restaurant, delivering quality service’.

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “It’s always good news to see businesses investing in the town and improving what’s on offer for residents and visitors.

“Miller and Carter is a strong brand and I’m sure the new steakhouse will be a very popular addition to Haywards Heath”.

Planning reference DM/17/4804.