Ardingly College celebrates highest percentage of 9's

Ardingly College celebrated its highest percentage of top grades in the school's history this morning (August 22).

Grades 9 to 7 were achieved by 26 students, and 71 per cent of female students achieved grades 9 to 7.

Ben Figgis, headteacher at the college, said: "As the first cohort to sit the full complement of reformed GCSEs, this group of student has exceeded expectations.

"The new GCSEs were designed to provide both challenge and recognition for the most able.

"With 20 per cent of our cohort achieving the top grade 9 and 65 per cent securing 9 to 7 (the old A*-A) our GCSE students this year have more than met the challenge."