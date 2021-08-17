Ardingly College collision: head teacher says incident caused ‘considerable shock’

Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a collision involving a blue Tesla car and pedestrians in College Road, Ardingly, shortly after 4.30pm on Monday (August 16).

They said that an eight-year-old boy was flown by air ambulance to St George’s Hospital in London, while five children and one adult were taken to local hospitals for treatment to minor injuries.

In statement on the Ardingly College website yesterday, Head of College Mr Ben Figgis said: “This afternoon at the holiday camp pick-up there was an accident in which six children and a parent were injured by a car on the North Quad.”

Incident at Ardingly College. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

“The injured children were treated by emergency responders, and have been taken to hospital for further checks and care,” he said.

Mr Figgis went on: “Paramedics at the scene reported that none of the injuries are life-threatening, and of course we are staying in touch with the relevant families.”