Are you ready to be enchanted?

A magical transformation is promised when dusk falls on Horsham Park tonight.

Five secret illuminated gardens are set to come to life as part of Enchanted Horsham, a three-day celebration of the town’s mystical history and folklore.

Picture by Shannon Botting

A sneak preview last night revealed an impressive array of lights, projections and performances which will delight audiences over the coming days.

Music and themed theatrical performances will create a magical atmosphere while visitors of all ages will be spellbound by dragon eggs in the hatchery, can have their futures revealed by the Dragon Fortune Teller and meet rare creatures in Professor Octavia’s Menagerie.

Can you find the fire dragon in the maze, and will you be lucky enough to glimpse another mythical beast as she wanders through Unicorn Grove?

Down at the Smuggler’s Pond the mermaid will be singing her tale of pirates and the bounty they claim as illuminated smugglers’ ships bob gently on the water. Beneath the surface you will be able to glimpse the water dragon as well.

Picture by Shannon Botting

You can enjoy street theatre, belly dancing, local lifestyle and fashion, try the VR headsets, and go for a ride at the vintage funfair. There will be acrobats, jugglers, trapeze artists and magicians in the neon circus tent.

The evening is completed with a selection of street food and drink stalls.

Tickets are on sale now for this summer wonderland, which is open from 4pm to midnight for the next three days (July 27,28&29).

Visit www.enchantedhorsham.co.uk

Picture by Shannon Botting