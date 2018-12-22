Armed police descend on Haywards Heath road following stabbing

Armed police swarmed a neighbourhood in Haywards Heath today (December 22) following a fatal stabbing.

Four people appear to have been arrested at the scene which saw police dogs and armed officers descend on the Barn Cottage area at about 11.30am this morning.

Armed police on scene in the Barn Cottage area of Haywards Heath today, photo by Eddie Mitchell

This comes after emergency services were called to Barn Cottage Lane where it was reported a 29-year-old man had been stabbed at about 8.20pm on Friday night (December 21).

Man dies after stabbing in Haywards Heath

Police say he sadly died en route to hospital.

Detective Inspector Rob Walker said: “We believe the man was with some people who pulled up in a car and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to please contact us.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or who has any information to assist our enquiry to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Trevally.”

More to follow.