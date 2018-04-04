Array of blooms at Spring Show in Haywards Heath

An array of colourful daffodils were a highlight at this year’s Haywards Heath Horticultural Society’s Spring Show.

The show, which took place at Centenary Hall in Haywards Heath on Saturday, March 24, attracted many visitors.

Visitors enjoying the Spring Show. Picture: Steve Robards

Sylvia Harris, vice chairman of Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, said: “Our show was well attended and everyone enjoyed a colourful show of amazing daffodils on display, these were mainly provided by our president Dave Vivash who won five classes.

“Many people were interested to see the handmade poppies being made by some of our members and these will be shown in the Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath later in the year at Strictly Poppies .

“The show judges enjoyed a delicious homemade lunch and afternoon tea. Town mayor James Knight was charming and presented the cups and certificates to all winning competitors listed below.”

This year’s awards included The Coming of Age Trophy, Daffodil Society Bronze Medal, Best Bloom in Show and Best Vase of Daffodils.

Beautiful blooms at the show. Picture: Steve Robards

Winners at the show:

George Prevett Memorial Trophy, for the winner of class one - Dave Vivash

HW Gristwood Spring Trophy, for the most Daffodil Classes 1-25 - Dave Vivash

Daffodil Society Bronze Medal, for the best bloom in show - Dave Vivash

Hot Black Challenge Trophy, for the best vase of Daffodils in Classes 3 and 4 - Dave Vivash

The Coming of Age Trophy, for the winner of class 24 - Dave Vivash

The Eileen Hayward Memorial Cup, for the winner of class 28 members only - Sylvia Harris

The Centenary Cup, for the best Exhibit in Class 29 - Rosie Mack

The Fred Goddard Trophy, for the winner of class 38 one pot Orchid - Liz Heasman

The Phyll Taylor Trophy, for the winner of Floral Art Class 56 - Shirley Anderson

Certificate of Merit, for the best exhibit in floral art classes - Shirley Anderson

Certificate of Merit, for the best exhibit in Photography classes - Peter Heasman

Certificate of Merit, for the best exhibit in cookery - Rebecca Birchill

Certificate of Merit, for the best exhibit in handicraft classes - Barbara Chard