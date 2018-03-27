Aspiring young apprentices in Burgess Hill awarded bursaries

Two aspiring young plumbing apprentices from Steve Willis Training Centres in Burgess Hill have been awarded bursaries.

Theo Hines, 19, and Luke Ellyatt, 18, were presented with the bursaries at Cannon Street Station in London on March 13.

Theo and Robert Burgon

They were joined by master of the Worshipful Company of Plumbers Robert Burgon, also former chairman of the Plumbing World Council, and other dignitaries at the Plumber’s Apprentice statue, nicknamed Bertie.

Theo said: “It was a very inspiring day. I didn’t realise all the opportunities and pathways that are open to engineers through the Worshipful Company of Plumbers.”

Luke added: “I am really grateful to the Worshipful Company of Plumbers, the bursary will help me to set myself up as a plumber.”

Theo and Luke are Level 3 apprentices at Steve Willis in Sheddingdean Industrial Estate, Marchants Way.

Luke and Robert Burgon

The pair were also delighted to receive £1,000 in vouchers from Monument Tools who sponsored the bursaries.

The Worshipful Company of Plumbers traces back to 1365.

Steve Willis has more than 17 years’ experience in training for gas, plumbing and electrical apprenticeships and short courses.

