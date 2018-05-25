Atmosphere ‘electric’ at charity evening in Balcombe Place

A grand evening at Balcombe Place near Haywards Heath raised money for charity.

The event on Saturday, May 12, was held to officially launch the Victorian country house as a venue for exclusive events.

Picture: Sarah london

The house has been restored in recent months by the descendants of the second owners, Lord and Lady Denman.

A spokesman said: “In celebration of the opening, and in support of three fantastic charities; Help for Heroes, Chestnut Tree House and Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance, Balcombe Place welcomed 250 guests through the door.

“The atmosphere was electric as guests took in their new surroundings, and the familiar sound of laughter and chatter filled the house.

“It turned out to be a very wet evening, but that didn’t deter the guests, who all dressed to impress in black tie and fabulous dresses.

“Copper, flame torches lit the private drive to the house and guests were able to park in the hidden woods to the side.

“Welcomed at the door by the host, and manager, Emma Sargeant guests were given a glass of fizz or rhubarb Bellini.

“A tropical living wall of leaves and native grasses welcoming guests in the entrance hall, posed and ready to provide an incredible back drop for photographs and inspired by wallpaper that has recently been used in the house.

“A saxophonist played over popular music as he weaved between the guests through the reception rooms.

“A photobooth was set up in the Drawing Room, fun props and silly hats where added in front of the extraordinary marble fireplace. “Able to meander through the five reception rooms, and upstairs to see the finished bedrooms, and the unfinished ones, it was the perfect opportunity to show off the competed renovations of phase one to all the guests.

“With birthdays being celebrated on the night we couldn’t let our birthday guests celebrate without a cake, Sarah’s was provided by a local baker and one of Balcombe Places recommended suppliers.

“In the evening, entertainment was centred in the Music Room. Incredible acoustics were hard to ignore, and the dancefloor filled to enjoy the DJ who played alongside a percussionist on bongos, as well as the saxophonist. Guests danced until the early hours, singing along to the tracks they knew, huge smiles all around.

“The support from the community and wider Sussex residence who attended the party has been over whelming and Balcombe Place looks forward to hosting many more events in the future.”

Fo Martin, founding director and family member, added: “We want to turn it back into the home that it once was and offer it as everybody’s home.”

To read about the history of Balcombe Place, visit www.balcombeplace.com.